Image copyright Google Image caption The collision involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307 on the M53

A man has died following a crash on the M53 in Ellesmere Port.

The collision, at about 05:50 BST on the M53 northbound near to junction 9, involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307, police said.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was seriously injured and died at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A 50-year-old man from Ainsdale and a 36-year-old man from Wrexham have been arrested and are in police custody.

Police said the 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

The 36-year-old man from Wrexham is being held on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, drug driving and possession of a Class B drug.

Police said the motorway had reopened from junction 10 to junction 9, but remained closed at junction 9, with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.