A teenager has been jailed for life for killing a 71-year-old man in his home with a claw hammer.

Richard Percival, known as Dickie, was found dead at his home in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on 18 August.

Cameron Cruddace, 17, had claimed he attacked Mr Percival because he had made sexual advances towards him.

He was found guilty of murder following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court and was told he must serve at least 20 years.

Cruddace, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, had denied the charge but admitted manslaughter and theft.

The trial heard how the teenager sometimes spent time at Mr Percival's house in Dixon Avenue, doing odd jobs for him.

'Vicious attack'

Judge Alan Conrad, QC, described the victim as "decent, harmless and a well-liked man who kept to himself".

Addressing Cruddace, he said he had smashed Mr Percival's skull with "at least 12 blows" before stealing more than £600 "most of which you then spent on drugs".

He said Mr Percival was "small in stature and slightly built and in no position to resist the vicious and sustained armed attack".

Cruddace had claimed the victim had made sexual advances to him, including on the occasion of the attack.

But the judge said that he had told numerous lies and the jury rejected his account.

He said he was satisfied Cruddace had invented the sex allegations to try to justify what he had done.

He added: "I am sure that you launched this murderous attack on Mr Percival in order to steal from him. It was well known that he was a man with money."

The court heard police went to the victim's home just after 18:15 BST on 18 August after neighbours raised concerns. Officers found him dead, kneeling face down on the sofa in the living room.

The judge said that Cruddace has ADHD, conduct disorder and slight autism but no severe psychiatric illnesses.

John McDermott, QC, defending, said the teenager had told him: "There's no point in saying sorry as it is not going to affect things."