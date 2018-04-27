Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 60-year-old woman was found on Hardy Street, in Garston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault after a woman's body was found and another woman was seriously injured.

The body of the 60-year-old was discovered at an address on Hardy Street, Garston at about 18:40 BST.

Police had earlier found a 54-year-old woman with stab wounds on Vesta Road.

A 21-year-old man from Allerton was arrested on suspicion of assault and further arrested on suspicion of murder when the 60-year-old's body was found.

Merseyside Police said it believed the two incidents were linked and said the arrested man was known to both women.

The injured woman, who was discovered at 18:00 on Thursday, is in a serious but stable condition and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The dead woman has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said the investigation was ongoing.

"Both scenes remain cordoned off for forensic examinations and officers continue to talk to residents and potential witnesses," she said.