About 300 jobs could be axed at a cooker factory due to changing consumer trends, a firm has said.

Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA) said the plans would affect the 1,000-strong workforce at its site in Prescot, Merseyside.

The firm, which makes cookers and fridges for New World and Belling, said any job losses would be made from August after consultation.

Chief executive Andy Griffiths said it would "ensure a viable GDHA business".

"We are incredibly proud of our people and our long-standing history of manufacturing at this site, and we know how tough this news will be on our colleagues," he said.

"Sadly, these proposals are necessary to ensure a viable GDHA business going forward."

Changing consumer trends and consolidation of major UK retailers were blamed for having a "negative impact" on the finances of the company, which was founded in Northern Ireland.