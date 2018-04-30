Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre

Doctors treating a Liverpool fan left in a critical condition after he was attacked outside Anfield hope to bring him out of his induced coma later.

Sean Cox, 53, sustained head injuries before the club's Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, has been cared for at the Walton Neurological Centre.

Doctors at the specialist hospital are trying to revive him from his medically induced coma.

Mr Cox was attacked outside The Albert pub in Walton Breck Road, next to Anfield, shortly before kick-off.

The incident has been widely condemned and messages of support for Mr Cox have been made by footballers, football clubs and European football's governing body, Uefa.

Prayers will be offered for his recovery at Dunboyne Parish Church on Wednesday morning.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sean Cox suffered serious injuries close to Anfield stadium on Tuesday evening

A notice in the parish newsletter said all were welcome to attend adding: "We ask you all to remember in prayer Sean Cox and his family at this difficult time."

Liverpool FC has issued safety advice to thousands of fans travelling to Rome for the return leg on Wednesday.

Fans have been asked not to hang banners or scarves on monuments and fountains, avoid certain parts of the city and arrive at the stadium by 17:00 BST.

Two Italian men have been charged over the disturbances in Liverpool.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and Daniele Sciusco, 29, is charged with violent disorder.

Neither Mr Lombardi nor Mr Sciusco entered a plea at Sefton Magistrates Court on Thursday and will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 May.