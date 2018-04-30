A police officer who used "excessive force" while arresting a 17-year-old boy has been sacked.

The Merseyside constable was found guilty of gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel following an investigation by the police watchdog.

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Amanda Rowe said evidence showed the officer "used excessive force".

The evidence included body-cam footage and a hospital nurse's testimony.

Ms Rowe also said: "We appreciate that this must have been a very difficult time for the young person involved and his family.

"We would like to thank them and all those involved for their patience and co-operation during this investigation."