More than 40 firefighters dealt with the fire at its height, say Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

About 40 firefighters tackled a large warehouse blaze overnight which residents said caused "scary explosions" and a huge plume of smoke.

The fire in Redfern Street, Kirkdale, Liverpool, broke out shortly before 23:00 BST on Monday.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said no one was hurt but nearby residents were told not to leave their homes.

The fire caused road closures and suspended rail services but Merseyrail said trains were now back to normal.

People on social media reported hearing explosions from the fire near Bank Hall railway station.

Shahil-Munir Ahmed tweeted: "Hearing big explosions here in Anfield. Hope and pray that everything is okay in Kirkdale."

And Roy McGaw tweeted: "Scary them explosions, so loud."

People living in the area were told to remain in their properties and keep doors and windows closed overnight.

They can now leave their homes but should continue to keep windows and doors closed, the fire service said.

Road closures at Stanley Road and Bank Hall Road have been partially lifted but Redfern Street remained closed, it added.