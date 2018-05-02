Image copyright Everton FC Image caption Everton chairman Bill Kenwright presents Tom Evans with his award

The father of toddler Alfie Evans has said he dreamed his son would follow in Wayne Rooney's footsteps.

Tom Evans spoke at Everton football club's awards ceremony on Tuesday night, his first public appearance since his 23-month-old son died.

He was presented with the annual Blueblood award by Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, which is given to those who "embody the Evertonian spirit".

Mr Evans said: "Alfie will always be a part of Everton."

Alfie had a degenerative brain condition and was at the centre of a High Court legal battle over his care.

The boy had his life support withdrawn at Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

Speaking after presenting the award, Mr Kenwright said: "Tom has just whispered in my ear, 'He would be proud, wouldn't he?'

"Well Tom, every second he was proud of you."

Image copyright ACTION4ALFIE Image caption Alfie Evans was in a semi-vegetative state in Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Mr Evans said: "My dream as a child was to play for Everton.

"I remember watching Rooney score that goal against Arsenal in my brother's bedroom and I wanted to follow in those footsteps.

"Then when we had Alfie I wanted the same for him.

"I couldn't be more proud to support this club because of the support I've received and I'm just glad Alfie got to wear the kit and was part of Everton."

Everton's annual awards ceremony - The Dixies - was held at the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool.

Mr Evans was greeted with rapturous applause as he went to collect his award.

Alfie's parents, from Bootle, Merseyside had contested Alder Hey's decision to withdraw life support and their legal campaign saw his parents clash with doctors over his treatment.

The case attracted huge international support and his parents had wanted to fly him to Italy for further treatment.