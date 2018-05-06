Image copyright Google

A 20-year-old man has died after he was found with stab wounds in Liverpool city centre on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Hanover Street at about 04:00 BST after receiving reports of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Det Supt Lee Turner from Merseyside Police said: "Knife crime will not be tolerated in Merseyside and those caught carrying a weapon will be brought to justice.

"These weapons can have severe consequences and we will not stand for this criminal behaviour."

Hanover Street and Wood Street are closed while police carry out their investigations.

Witnesses and anyone with information has been asked to contact Merseyside Police.