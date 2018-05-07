Cardiff man named as victim of Liverpool stabbing
- 7 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The victim of a fatal city centre stabbing has been named by police.
Fatah Warsame from Cardiff died after he was found with stab wounds in Hanover Street, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday.
The 20-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries, said Merseyside Police.
Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place and urged anyone with information about the death to contact the force.