Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place

The victim of a fatal city centre stabbing has been named by police.

Fatah Warsame from Cardiff died after he was found with stab wounds in Hanover Street, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries, said Merseyside Police.

Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place and urged anyone with information about the death to contact the force.