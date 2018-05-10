Image copyright Police handout Image caption Fatah Warsame died from a stab wound to his chest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old who was stabbed in the chest in Liverpool.

Fatah Warsame, of Cardiff, died after he was found wounded in Hanover Street in the early hours of Sunday.

The 24-year-old arrested man, from Liverpool, was also held on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, police said.

Two other men, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp John Middleton, of Merseyside Police, described the stabbing as a "devastating crime" and appealed again for anyone with information to come forward.