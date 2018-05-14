Image copyright Kate James Image caption A vigil was held on Wednesday on what would have been Alfie's second birthday

A private funeral for toddler Alfie Evans will be held later.

The 23-month-old, from Bootle in Merseyside, suffered from a degenerative brain condition and died in hospital on 28 April.

His case drew international attention when it became the centre of a High Court legal battle over his care.

Members of the public are asked to stand outside Everton's stadium at Goodison Park as the funeral procession passes between 11:00 and 11:30 BST.

Image copyright Google Image caption The funeral procession will pass to the south of Everton's ground

Ch Insp Chris Gibson, from Merseyside Police, said Alfie's parents Tom and Kate "continue to thank the community".

Well-wishers are asked to stand on Walton Lane between the junctions with Spellow Lane and Queens Drive.

Alfie, who was born in May 2016, was first admitted to Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital in December of that year after suffering seizures, and had been a patient ever since.

He had been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year before his life support was withdrawn in April.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alfie's parents Kate James and Tom Evans had contested the hospital's decision

His parents' campaign against the decision saw them clash with doctors over his treatment.

They lost all legal challenges to a court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw ventilation.

The case attracted widespread attention including from the Pope, who tweeted his support for the family. Alfie's parents had also wanted to fly their son to Italy for further treatment.

