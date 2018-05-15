Image copyright Google Image caption The owner of Woolton Manor Care Home said he is taking legal action

Some patients at a care home went seven weeks without a bath or shower, according to inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found bedrooms at Woolton Manor Care Home in Liverpool "smelt strongly of urine".

It also said measures to prevent injuries to residents were not properly implemented after an inspection in February, rating it "inadequate" for the third time in a row.

Owner Mr A Y Chudary disputed the findings and said he is appealing.

Inspectors said they witnessed one resident had to wait more than 15 minutes to go to the toilet as there were not enough staff around to take them.

They also concluded that the numerous failings meant residents "continued to be placed at serious risk".

Some people went significant periods of time without a bath or shower and for the most part only received "strip washes" or "bed baths", inspectors added.

'Nothing to do'

According to the report, the care home has not had a registered manager "for a number of years".

The home's fire risk assessment had not been reviewed for eight years despite the fact that this should take place annually, the CQC said.

It added that Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority also sent a letter to the home in January warning fire safety problems with the building found in October had not been fixed.

As well as issues with safety and hygiene, the care home was also criticised for the lack of activities available for residents.

Inspectors said "the majority of people sat all day watching the TV" and one resident said that there was "nothing to do".

The home's nursing unit was closed after the previous inspection, and it has only 25 patients despite a capacity of 66.

Mr Chudary said he has been a registered provider for 25 years and he was taking legal action over the report.