Image copyright Google Image caption The 16-storey privately owned flats have been found to have dangerous cladding

Ministers have been urged to help residents of a Liverpool tower block who are facing bills of £18,000 to replace unsafe cladding.

Labour MP Louise Ellman said tenants at Liverpool's Heysmoor Heights must not be "abandoned" over fire safety work.

There is legal uncertainty over who should fund the work, she said.

It follows Prime Minister Theresa May's pledge to fund the removal of dangerous cladding from tower blocks owned by councils and housing associations.

Liverpool Riverside MP Ms Ellman called for the government to help those living in the 16-storey privately owned flats found to have dangerous ACM cladding, saying it was "a question of justice" they do not foot the bill.

She said an insurance claim is being pursued over the original build guarantee taken out in 2008, but added residents could not wait for the results of "long and potentially protracted" negotiations with insurers to be resolved.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Labour MP Louise Ellman said tenants at Liverpool's Heysmoor Heights must not be "abandoned" over fire safety work

Ms Ellman said the owner of 63 of the flats, Grainger plc, has funded the work but the current freeholder is Abacus Land 4 Ltd - an offshore company based in Guernsey - and the costs may still fall on leaseholders.

Housing Minister Jake Berry would not be drawn into the specifics of the case but said ministerial colleagues would press the agent for Heysmoor Heights to reveal who its owners were and continue "to urge those responsible to follow the lead of the social sector and not to attempt to pass the costs on to residents".