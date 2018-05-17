Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of thousands lined the parade route after Liverpool's last Champions League triumph

Liverpool will stage a victory parade the day after their Champions League final if they beat Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May.

Council leaders agreed to the club's request to begin planning an open-top bus procession despite a clash with other events in the city.

The parade would begin at 12:00 BST on Parliament Street.

The Three Festivals Tall Ships Regatta will begin later in the day if the Reds win their sixth European Cup.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: "The club requested the parade takes place on the Sunday, and even though it's already a busy day for the city, we want to make sure we are ready to give them the heroes' welcome they deserve should they win."

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of the city in May 2005 after Liverpool won their fifth European Cup.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The planned parade route if Liverpool overcome Real Madrid

The council said the parade would last two hours and travel along Liverpool's World Heritage waterfront before ending near the Liverpool Olympia.

New timings for the Tall Ships Regatta would be advertised next week, the council said.

Fans have been advised to use the full length of the route to avoid crowding, arrive in good time, and to walk or use public transport.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police issued a warning to fans not to clamber on to buildings to watch the parade.

Tens of thousands of Liverpool supporters are expected to travel to Ukraine despite the club's official ticket allocation being limited to 16,626.