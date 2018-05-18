Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pictures posted on Facebook by supporters show the memorial before (right) and after (left) tributes were taken from the site

Gifts left in tribute to toddler Alfie Evans have been stolen from a memorial tree in Liverpool, supporters of the youngster have said.

The Alfie's Army Facebook group posted images of the memorial and condemned the "extremely disrespectful act" which had left the parents "heartbroken".

Supporters have urged well-wishers to continue to leaving gifts at the memorial in Springfield Park next to Alder Hey Hospital.

Alfie died at the hospital on 28 April.

The plight of the 23-month-old from Bootle drew international attention during a High Court legal battle over his care.

Legal battle

His parents Thomas Evans and Kate James campaigned to take him overseas for treatment for a degenerative brain condition, but were prevented from doing so by a Supreme Court ruling.

On Monday, crowds gathered to pay their respects outside Everton's Goodison Park stadium as Alfie's funeral procession passed following a private service.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Well-wishers gathered close to Everton's Goodison Park stadium as Alfie's funeral cortege passed following a private service

A collection of tributes including teddy bears, balloons, flowers, cards and candles began to grow at the tree in the hours after Alfie's death.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday night, supporters said: "We are sorry to say we have been made aware of people stealing gifts left for Alfie at his memorial tree.

"Army members left various gifts for our beautiful fighter and this breaks not only our hearts, but Alfie's family's hearts that some people have done this extremely disrespectful act."

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the force was not aware of a crime being reported.