Image copyright World Choice Sports Image caption The update posted on the Worldchoice Sports website spoke of the firm's "deep regret"

Hundreds of Liverpool fans have been left stranded after three flights to the Champions League final were cancelled

Operator Worldchoice Sports said it could not secure landing slots at Kiev's Boryspil Airport for three planes.

Disappointed fans, who had paid up to £1,000 each for flights, were frantically trying to make alternative arrangements.

Liverpool face Real Madrid on Saturday.

In its statement, Widnes-based Worldchoice Sports said it would start to issue refunds from tomorrow.

Liverpool FC said in a statement about 1,000 fans were involved and believed the issue was caused by a dispute caused by the size of aircraft.

The club said it would work with authorities until all avenues to get fans to the game had been exhausted.

Worried Reds fans had shared concerns on Twitter before Worldchoice Sports issued a statement on its website at 15:00 BST announcing the cancellations.

It said talks with authorities in Kiev, police and UEFA had not been able to find a resolution to a lack of landing slots.

'Huge apology'

Asif Badat, aged 32, from Leeds, is among those who fear being stranded in the UK despite having match tickets.

"As recently as this morning we were being given assurances about our tickets and then suddenly the flights were cancelled," he said.

"I'm now considering flying to Romania and driving 10 hours from there."

Worldchoice Sports' website said the firm had "worked extremely hard over the last 48 hours trying to resolve these issues".

"We have exhausted all avenues to try and get landing slots. We have applied for slots in the correct manner and timeframe with the authorities."

Robin Tudor, head of public relations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said 31 charter flights were leaving on Friday and Saturday for Boryspil Airport and Kiev International Airport.

A further nine were scheduled to leave Manchester Airport, said a spokesman.