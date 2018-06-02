Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Lime Street is Merseyside's busiest station

Railway lines into Liverpool Lime Street station have been closed until 29 July as part of a £340m transformation, Network Rail has said.

Many mainline services will instead start and end at Liverpool South Parkway, with passengers able to take connecting trains to Liverpool Central.

Two new platforms will be built at Lime Street, while track and signalling equipment will be upgraded.

The station closed for three weeks last year in the first phase of the work.

Mainline services from Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Airport, London, Nottingham, Runcorn, Birmingham and Crewe will be affected.

Commuters are advised to allow more time for journeys and to select the "Liverpool all stations" option when buying tickets, which covers any connecting services.

Image copyright JThomas/Geograph Image caption Many mainline services will start and end at Liverpool South Parkway (above)

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The Liverpool City Region remains open for business. You can still get where you want to go, but will need to make some changes to your journey."

Platforms will be remodelled to accommodate longer trains and more passengers as the station's commuter numbers are expected to double during peak periods by 2043.

The second and final major phase at Liverpool Lime Street - along with the Halton Curve project, the new Maghull North station and other schemes - forms part of a £340m railway investment in the Liverpool City Region, Network Rail said.

From 2019, there will be an extra three services at Lime Street every hour, including new direct services to Scotland.

Additional work will take place on 2 September before the transformation is due to finish in October.

Lime Street's station concourse and low-level station will remain open throughout the work so passengers can access the Merseyrail network.

About 15.6m people travelled from or to Lime Street station in 2016/17, not including those who used it for interchanges.