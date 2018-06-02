Image caption The march marked the first anniversary of Yusuf Sonko's death

A march has been held calling for people to "break the wall of silence" a year after the murder of an 18-year-old man in Liverpool.

Yusuf Sonko was shot in the head in Toxteth on 2 June 2017.

His parents Khadija and Papice Sonko said: "No-one from our community... has yet had the courage to come forward, to give evidence, to bring the person who killed our boy to justice."

No-one has been charged yet for his murder.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Yusuf Sonko died after being shot in Toxteth

A number of men have been arrested and remain under investigation but detectives are again sharing the image of Jason Curry, who they want to speak to.

Det Supt John Webster, from Merseyside Police, said: "We believe that Jason, who also frequents Wrexham in North Wales and Cumbria, may have important information that could help us with our investigation and I would urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible."

At the time of the shooting, police said "someone somewhere knows who has done this".

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police want to speak to Jason Curry regarding the investigation

In a joint statement, Mr and Mrs Sonko said: "Please come forward with information - our community must break this wall of silence, it just takes one person to do the right thing.

"Put yourselves in our position, what would you want if it was your child or family member that was killed?"

In the past 18 months, there have been five fatal shootings in Merseyside, but no-one has been charged with the killings.