Herbie Hide inquiry: Man, 22, charged with drugs offence

Image caption Former World Boxing Organisation champion Herbie Hide denies any connection with fight-rigging or drugs

A man arrested following a newspaper story concerning the boxer Herbie Hide has been charged with a drugs offence.

Reporters for The Sun filmed Mr Hide, 41, apparently claiming he could fix boxing matches and obtain drugs.

Ben Sharman, 22, of Howe Lane, Poringland, near Norwich, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine.

Mr Hide, who denies any connection to fight-rigging or drugs, has not been arrested or charged with any offence.

He voluntarily attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and was questioned in connection with the supply of illegal drugs.

A Norfolk police spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

Mr Hide held the World Boxing Organisation version of the heavyweight title twice.

Mr Sharman is due to appear before Norwich magistrates on 18 April.