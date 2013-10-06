James Paget Hospital murder probe victim 'a brilliant man'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The man arrested on suspicion of murdering James May has been released on bail

A hospital patient whose death has prompted a murder inquiry was a "really brilliant man", say neighbours.

Police are investigating whether James May, 76, had been given a drugs overdose before he died at the James Paget Hospital, in Norfolk.

A hospital worker was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and has been bailed until November.

Neighbours of Mr May, who died on 20 September, described the Great Yarmouth man as "humble and welcoming".

Paying tribute to him, Matthew Palmer, 21, also said Mr May was a "good neighbour", "enthusiastic" and a "really brilliant man."

Mr May, a retired driving instructor, moved to Great Yarmouth about 10 years ago from London, in search of a quieter pace of life.

Image caption James May's dog has been re-homed with friends

Diane Halliday, 67, also of Great Yarmouth, had known Mr May since he retired to the town and said he was a "genuinely nice chap".

Toxicology results

"It was so sad to think that he'd died, but to have all this [the investigation] as well is just unbelievable."

"He could have had a good few more years left... it knocks you back a bit to think this could have happened... you can't take it all in."

The James Paget University Hospital reported an allegation of medical malpractice in connection with Mr May's death, 10 days after the incident in September.

Det Ch Insp Paul Durham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "We are investigating an allegation that a drugs overdose was administered to a patient, leading to his death.

"A Home Office post-mortem, carried out earlier this week, determined the cause of Mr May's death as heart failure and we now await the results of further toxicology tests which will help inform our inquiry."

Mr May lived with his terrier-cross dog Polly and was a keen member of the Hemsby short mat bowls club. He also enjoyed time in his boat on the Norfolk Broads.