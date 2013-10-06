Thetford Forest illegal rave leads to five arrests

Five people have been arrested following an illegal rave in Norfolk.

The rave is thought to have started just after midnight, near Grimes Graves in the Lynford area of Thetford Forest, before police closed it at 12:30 BST.

Officers said about 400 people attended in about 200 vehicles.

Five people were detained in connection with organising the event and possession with intent to supply drugs. Norfolk Police also seized sound equipment and two vehicles.

Officers monitored the event throughout the early hours of the morning with support from a police helicopter, before clearing the site.

Supt Stuart Gunn said: "It continues to be disappointing that people who attend such raves believe that it is acceptable to trespass, cause disruption and damage the forest.

"A mess was left behind here and damage was done to the forest area. Significant police resources were deployed and several arrests have been made."

Investigations are continuing, he said.