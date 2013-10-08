Rail commuters delayed by Norwich to London line disruption

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Delayed commuters packed the platform at Colchester

Rail services between Norwich and London have been returning to normal after thousands of passengers experienced delays and cancellations.

Services from Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton-on-Sea, Colchester and Braintree to Liverpool Street were hit by delays of at least 90 minutes.

The delays were due to a signalling fault in the Chelmsford area.

Network Rail said the fault was identified and fixed by 11:00 BST but there would be residual delays.

A spokesman said: "We would like to apologise to Greater Anglia and their passengers for the disruption to their journeys today - we know many people will have had a difficult journey to work this morning."