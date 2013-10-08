Norfolk and Norwich Hospital new unit to cope with more births

The delivery suite at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been redesigned to help cope with a predicted increase in birth rates.

Government funding of £272,000 was used to create en-suite facilities for all the birthing rooms and to add three new delivery rooms.

It is hoped the 15 rooms will help the NNUH cope with the increased birth rate forecast for the next five years,

The hospital birth rate increased from 4,929 births in 2003 to 6,352 in 2012.

NNUH head of midwifery, Glynis Moore said: "We're delighted that the extra funding has enabled us to provide more en-suite facilities so that our patients will have more privacy and a better experience."