Barclays blowtorch threat: Norfolk man admits affray charge

Image caption Bank staff at the Acle branch were allegedly threatened with a blowtorch

A 60-year-old man has been remanded in custody over an incident at a bank in Norfolk when staff were allegedly threatened with a blowtorch.

Derek Tubby, from Fleggburgh Road in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to affray on Tuesday at Norwich Crown Court.

He is due to return to the court to be sentenced on Friday 1 November.

Police called to Barclays bank in Acle on 23 September arrested Tubby. Nobody was hurt in the incident.