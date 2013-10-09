MPs call for rail investment after Greater Anglia delays

Image caption Commuters from Ipswich were caught up in the disruption

MPs in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk have called for more money to be spent on the region's railways following a day of disruption on the Greater Anglia service into London.

On Tuesday, services from Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton-on-Sea, Colchester and Braintree to Liverpool Street were hit by delays of at least 90 minutes.

The delays were due to a signalling fault in the Chelmsford area.

The MPs believe the economy of the region is damaged by rail delays.

Simon Wright, Liberal Democrat MP for Norwich South, said the region had "challenges dealing with an aging infrastructure".

"We need deeper investment. It's a long term investment challenge but we need to get to grips with it now or it will never happen."

Mr Wright's call for investment was backed by local Conservative MPs Chloe Smith, Simon Burns and Richard Bacon.

Ms Smith, the representative for Norwich North said the region's businesses and economy were being held back by a lack of investment in rail services, while Mr Burns, the MP for Chelmsford, said a "total upgrade of the track" was needed.

A Department for Transport spokesman said the government was spending more money than ever before on rail improvements, but added that the budget for rail improvements had been allocated until 2019.