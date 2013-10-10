Hellesdon Hospital care investigated after patient death

Image caption The man died three days after being treated at Hellesdon Hospital

Four hospital workers in Norwich have been suspended as police investigate the care given to a man who later died.

The man, in his late 40s, had been receiving treatment at Hellesdon Hospital.

He died three days after being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a "medical emergency" on 1 October.

Det Ch Insp Tracey Little said officers were investigating care received "prior to and during the medical emergency".

Hellesdon Hospital said an internal investigation was under way.

Roz Brooks, director of nursing at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are assisting Norfolk police with their inquiries following a serious incident at Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich, on 1 October.

"We contacted the police as soon as concerns were identified. We can confirm that four members of staff have been suspended pending further investigation."

She said the hospital had been in contact with the dead man's family.

Norfolk police said a post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive and further tests would take place.

Det Ch Insp Little said the death was not being linked to any other investigation.