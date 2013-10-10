Great Yarmouth gale brings down scaffold on bank building
Scaffolding covering external stone being cleaned at a former bank in Norfolk has collapsed in high winds.
Renovations were being carried out to the former HSBC bank on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.
Easterly gales that reached force 9 according to the Met Office, caught the sheeting used to shelter pedestrians from the work.
The scaffolding fell on to a neighbouring empty bank building. No-one was hurt by the collapse.
Police have told people to keep away.