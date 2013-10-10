Great Yarmouth gale brings down scaffold on bank building

From the section

Image caption Scaffolding on the former HSBC bank building in Hall Quay collapses in high winds

Scaffolding covering external stone being cleaned at a former bank in Norfolk has collapsed in high winds.

Renovations were being carried out to the former HSBC bank on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Easterly gales that reached force 9 according to the Met Office, caught the sheeting used to shelter pedestrians from the work.

The scaffolding fell on to a neighbouring empty bank building. No-one was hurt by the collapse.

Police have told people to keep away.