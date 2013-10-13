HMP Wayland officers injured in incident with prisoner
Four prison officers have been injured in an incident involving an inmate at a jail in Norfolk.
The officers from HMP Wayland, near Thetford, were taken to hospital on Saturday, although no further details were given.
"Staff responded quickly to resolve an incident involving a prisoner," a Prison Service spokesperson said.
"In responding to the incident four members of staff were injured and required hospital treatment."
He added: "Violence in prison is not tolerated in any form and this incident has been referred to the police, who are investigating."