HMP Wayland officers injured in incident with prisoner

Four prison officers have been injured in an incident involving an inmate at a jail in Norfolk.

The officers from HMP Wayland, near Thetford, were taken to hospital on Saturday, although no further details were given.

"Staff responded quickly to resolve an incident involving a prisoner," a Prison Service spokesperson said.

"In responding to the incident four members of staff were injured and required hospital treatment."

He added: "Violence in prison is not tolerated in any form and this incident has been referred to the police, who are investigating."