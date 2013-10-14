Ex-Cromer Crab Company factory sold to Structure-Flex

Image caption The factory on Holt Road used to employ about 5% of the town

The former Cromer Crab Company factory in Norfolk, which closed in 2012, has been sold to a local firm that makes large bags and packaging.

The site, on Holt Road, has been bought by Structure-Flex, which will be moving its 80 staff from Melton Constable.

The seafood factory was closed by Young's with the loss of 230 jobs and was put on the market for £1.35m.

Structure-Flex said it will refit the former crab factory and planned to move to Cromer in mid-2014.

Structure-Flex, which was founded in 1970, said the final sale price of the factory site was confidential.

The company also makes other products made from flexible fabrics such as side-covers for lorry trailers.