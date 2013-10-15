Hellesdon Hospital care investigated by police

Image caption The man died three days after being treated at Hellesdon Hospital

A post-mortem examination into the death of a man receiving treatment at a Norfolk mental health care hospital has proved inconclusive.

An inquest has opened and adjourned into the death of Michael Campion, 49, from East Rudham, a patient at Hellesdon Hospital near Norwich.

The coroner was told he had a "medical emergency" on 1 October and died three days later.

A Home Office pathologist has asked for further tests to be carried out.

Mr Campion died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on the evening of 4 October.

His family said in a statement: "We are devastated at the loss of Michael and request our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Police said Mr Campion's death is being treated as "unexplained".

"An investigation is continuing to examine the care he received before and during the medical emergency," a spokesperson said.