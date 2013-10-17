Hevingham fire destroys two straw barns
- 17 October 2013
Two barns containing about 800 tonnes of straw have been destroyed in a fire in Norfolk.
The barns at Hevingham stood alongside the A140, a main commuter route between Norwich and Aylsham.
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was now out and one crew would remain at the scene damping down to prevent any further outbreak.
The service's Phil Berry said police and fire experts would now investigate the cause of the blaze.