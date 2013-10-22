Norfolk beaches suffer 10ft (3m) erosion in stormy seas

Image caption Beach erosion along the west Norfolk coastline is to be repaired

An unstable coastline in Norfolk is to be repaired for public safety after storms washed away tonnes of beach.

The Environment Agency is to repair beach defences in Snettisham, Heacham and Hunstanton where erosion was as much as 10ft (3m) in some places.

An inspection of defences between Snettisham Scalp and Hunstanton found stormy seas had eroded a shingle ridge.

Beach material has also been lost from the bottom of concrete coastal defences along Hunstanton's south promenade.

Public safety

Greg Murphy, from the Environment Agency, said: "Although the damage is not unusual, we would normally expect the shingle ridge to be in this condition by February.

"We have lost a significant amount of material from the shingle ridge in places along the beach and we run the risk of losing more if we have another strong storm.

"This material plays an important part in reducing flood risk to coastal communities, and if this is left to wash away we could see further deterioration of the shingle ridge."

Mr Murphy said the edge of the ridge had become unstable in some areas, making it unsafe for people to walk alongside it.

The repairs should protect against normal high tides and reduce the risk to public safety, he said.