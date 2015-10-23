Horse sex man from Norfolk jailed for 14 months

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Alan Blackman initially protested his innocence when CCTV images were released

A married father-of-three has been jailed for 14 months after he admitted sexually assaulting a horse.

Alan Blackman, was arrested after the animal was found injured at stables in Norfolk, in August.

Following the discovery of the horse, Norfolk Police circulated several CCTV images of a man arriving at the stables in Redenhall.

The 31-year-old removals man had protested his innocence after seeing the appeal.

But he later admitted the attack, which police said lasted more than an hour, as well as trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The horse was treated for internal injuries and police said it would need further surgery.

'Horrifying crime'

Blackman's wife, Sarah, 25, sat in the public gallery as Norwich Crown Court heard he had filmed himself abusing the horse.

Judge Katharine Moore told him: "You recorded this possibly because it was something you yourself might watch again or because it was something you might want others to watch.

"Unfortunately as a result of your actions, the horse sustained injuries."

Blackman said he was high on cocaine and amphetamines and could not remember the attack. He had also consumed large amounts of alcohol.

CCTV footage showed him fetching containers to stand on in an attempt to have full sex with the animal.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Alison Clabon said: "This was a shocking attack, which was not only distressing for the horse, but for the owners too.

"Blackman targeted a defenceless animal causing serious injuries, which is particularly harrowing. No-one or no animal deserves to endure this kind of attack.

"Crimes such as this are very rare and today's sentencing will hopefully send out a strong message that this sort of criminality will not be tolerated and the justice system will come down hard on those who feel they can get away with such a horrifying crime."