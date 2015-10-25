Body of man in his 60s found at Norwich shopping centre
- 25 October 2015
The death of a man whose body was found at a shopping centre of Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.
The East of England Ambulance Service found the man, who is in his 60s but has not been named, in Anglia Square at about 07:00 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and police the started an investigation.
The area was sealed off while officers from Norfolk Police carry out enquiries.