Fakenham 'favourite' racehorse opens pub bar

A retired racehorse that holds an all-time record at a Norfolk track has opened its new drinks bar.

Cool Roxy trotted over a ribbon to let customers into Fakenham racecourse's new venue, which has been named after him.

The unconventional bar guest became a Fakenham favourite after winning 11 races at the track from 2002-2009.

Racecourse chief executive David Hunter said Roxy was chosen for the ceremony because of his unrivalled reputation.

"No horse has won 11 races here in Fakenham's history and we are looking forward to him coming back," he said ahead of the ceremony.

"I will probably give him a few horse nuts from my hand while he is in the bar."

Image copyright Fakenham Racecourse Image caption Cool Roxy was guest of honour at the new bar, named after him

The 19-year-old gelding, who ran his last race at the track in 2010, was accompanied by his trainer Alan Blackmore and his groom.

The Cool Roxy owners' and trainers' bar is part of a new £370,000 extension which includes a new weighing room and medical facilities.