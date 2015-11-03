Breakdown driver 'lucky to be alive' after car hit

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police said it would have been much worse if someone had been in the rear of the car

The driver of a car which was hit after it had broken down is "very, very lucky" to be alive, police say.

The woman was in the stationary car, with her seatbelt on, when it was hit by a van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, at about 09:50 GMT.

Ch Insp Chris Spinks said: "Her car flipped over on to its roof and clearly she was very, very lucky to only receive minor bruises."

The driver of the Mercedes van was uninjured.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The driver of the car was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash

Police have released the photos of the crash on social media in an attempt to encourage people to get out of their vehicles in the event of a break down.

"Had there been anyone in the rear of the car we would have been dealing with a much more serious incident," Mr Spinks said.

The A11 northbound was closed while the car was recovered and the driver was treated.