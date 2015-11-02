Sheringham dolphin sighting 'one of only 10 since 1800s'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rare dolphin sighting off Norfolk coast

A dolphin has been spotted off the north Norfolk coast, one of only 10 sightings in the area since the 1800s.

Peter Foster, who works in a Sheringham tea room, says he spotted the dolphin about 20 yards (18m) off shore on Sunday.

Regional Sea Watch Foundation co-ordinator Carl Chapman believes it was a common dolphin.

"Although it's not a rare breed in itself, it is very scarce in this area of Norfolk," he said.

"It looks pretty healthy and from what I've been told about its actions, it isn't too stressed.

"It sounds like it's a bit of a wayward individual - maybe it's on holiday!"

Mr Foster said he had worked in Whelk Coppers tea room, from where he spotted the dolphin, for about 25 years and had never seen one before.

"We get quite a few seals round here, they're fairly common, but I've never seen a dolphin," he said.