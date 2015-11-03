Lord Ballyedmond fatal helicopter crash audio 'might be lost'

Image caption The helicopter crashed in heavy fog shortly after leaving Lord Ballyedmond's stately home

Recordings of the final moments leading up to the deaths of four people in a helicopter crash might have been lost, an inquest has been told.

Four men, including multi-millionaire businessman Lord Ballyedmond, 70, died in the crash in Gillingham, Norfolk, on 13 March 2014.

The hearing was told it might not be possible to access black box audio.

Investigator Tim Atkinson said inquiries would need to be made to find out if the material still existed.

Image copyright Northern Ireland Executive Image caption Lord Ballyedmond was one of Northern Ireland's richest men

The uncertainty over the data came to light after Norfolk Coroner Jacqueline Lake asked for more information from audio recordings to be made available to lawyers representing the men who died.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch will now try to establish if the material still exists before an application is made to the High Court to allow it to be heard by the lawyers and coroner.

The Agusta AW139 G-LBAL helicopter came down in "dense fog" that left visibility down to "tens of metres", an Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report found.

Lord Ballyedmond founded an international pharmaceutical firm in Newry, County Down, and later became a Tory peer. He was one of the richest people in Northern Ireland.

The pilots, 36-year-old Capt Carl Dickerson, and Capt Lee Hoyle, 45, were killed instantly along with Lord Ballyedmond's 42-year-old foreman, Declan Small, from Mayobridge, County Down.

Image caption The crash happened close to the border between Norfolk and Suffolk

The AAIB report found the pilots had expressed concern about flying in the fog.

It said the take-off, from Lord Ballyedmond's Gillingham Hall estate, would not have been allowed from a licensed aerodrome.

A full inquest is due to take place in January.