Relatives 'shocked' after grandmother's ashes found in skip

Image copyright Alex Dunmore Image caption The metal urn was found in a skip

The granddaughter of a woman whose ashes were found in a skip said it was a "massive shock".

Sylvia Bradshaw, of Fakenham, Norfolk, heard an appeal by Gamble Plant Skip Hire to find relatives of Gwendoline Harding, whose remains were found in a metal urn in one of its containers.

She had been cremated in March 1996 at West Hertfordshire crematorium.

Ms Bradshaw thanked the skip firm for being "decent human beings". "They've done a tremendous thing," she said.

She heard her relative's name on a BBC Radio Norfolk appeal, where skip firm office manager Alex Dunmore said it was doing all it could to trace the family.

Image copyright Alex Dunmore Image caption Gwendoline Harding was cremated on 19 March 1996 at West Hertfordshire crematorium

He said the firm had contacted the people who ordered the skip but they did not recognise the name.

Ms Bradshaw said she was "at a complete loss" as to how the remains ended up in the skip.

She believed the urn had been with her father, Allan Bradshaw, in Little Snoring. Mr Bradshaw is no longer alive.

Her grandmother had lived in Elstree for many years and was living in a Harrow retirement home when she died, aged 83.

The ashes had been brought to her son - Mr Bradshaw - in Norfolk.

Image caption Gwendoline Harding's ashes have now been given to Sylvia Bradshaw

Ms Bradshaw now plans to take the urn to her aunt Julie Hall, her grandmother's eldest daughter. She once took the ashes on an Orient Express trip, as that had been her mother's lifelong ambition.

"I feel like she's has lots of journeys now, after this," Ms Bradshaw said.

"It'll be just nice that she'll be back with her family.

"It's an emotional day - I'm happy, tearful and sad at the same time."