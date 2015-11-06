Norfolk and Suffolk dumper truck pursuit: Man charged

From the section

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The 30-tonne dumper truck was eventually stopped in Brandon

A man has been charged after a dumper truck was pursued by police for 37-mile miles across two counties.

The two-hour chase started in Norwich and ended in Brandon, Suffolk, in July. Three police cars were damaged.

Nicholas Churchill, 40, from Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, was charged with dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking without consent.

He also faces charges of criminal damage, driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of amphetamines.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 8 January, Norfolk Police said.

The pursuit took place on the A11 and A134 and involved six police cars and a helicopter.