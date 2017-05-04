Polling stations open across Norfolk for council elections

Polling stations have opened across the county in Norfolk for the local election.

Eighty four seats are being contested at Norfolk County Council.

County councils run social services including care of the elderly and child services, education, libraries and look after about 70% of the county's roads.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00 BST. Counting is due to take place on Friday, with the results announced during the day.