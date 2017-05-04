Bungalow gun haul: Man jailed for 120-weapon stash

Image caption Police found more than 100 firearms at the house

A former care worker with "an obsession with firearms" has been jailed for three years after 120 weapons were seized from his home.

Michael Cook, 62, of Holmesdale Road, Brundall, Norfolk, admitted six firearms offences and asked for 69 offences to be taken into consideration.

Norwich Crown Court heard he had guns and live ammunition at his home.

Judge Katherine Moore said the number of weapons was "extremely worrying".

Image caption Forensic teams spent three days at the bungalow near Norwich

Cook pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing prohibited weapons, one count of possessing a firearm without a firearms certificate, one of possessing a shotgun without a certificate and two counts of possessing ammunition.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said the haul of weapons was found at his home by police when they visited him on an unrelated matter in May last year.

Mr Cleaver said Cook did have a shotgun licence for some weapons, but possessed many more than those covered by the licence.

Defence barrister Steven Dyble said Cook had "led a blameless life" before this and had an "obsession with firearms".