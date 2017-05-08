Man arrested after street fight near bus in Norwich

A man has been arrested after footage appearing to show a street brawl involving a bus driver and another man was shared on social media.

The clip, filmed in Norwich city centre, showed two men coming to blows in front of a stationary bus, on 3 May.

Norfolk Police said a man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stagecoach earlier confirmed one of its drivers had been suspended after footage of the incident emerged online.

A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Saturday morning and later released from custody, but remains under investigation.