Norfolk

Henry Bett tractor death crash: Son of ex-PCC jailed

  • 16 June 2017
Henry Bett Image copyright Chris Radburn
Image caption Henry Bett had his original conviction quashed but was found guilty following a retrial

The son of a former Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been jailed for 42 months for killing a car driver with his tractor.

Henry Bett, 28, of Thornham, near Hunstanton, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a retrial at Cambridge Crown Court.

The jury heard his tractor hit a car driven by Rebecca Brown, 43, in 2013.

Bett, son of former PCC Stephen Bett, was jailed in 2015, but his conviction was quashed before the retrial.

Mrs Brown, a mother of four from Castle Acre, Norfolk, died when her Fiat people carrier was crushed in the head-on collision with Mr Bett's Fendt tractor on 4 December 2013.

Prosecutors said Bett was travelling in the middle of the road and failed to take sufficient steps to avoid a collision.

Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Rebecca Brown died in a head-on crash between her car and Bett's tractor

Mrs Brown's family sat in court as the sentence was read out.

"This is a very painful episode in their lives and for that family; life will never be the same again," Judge Sean Enright told Peterborough Crown Court, where sentencing took place.

"She was a much-loved mother, wife and daughter."

The judge said he had wanted to jail Bett for 44 months, but the law prevented him from imposing a sentence greater than the original one.

As well as the custodial sentence, Bett was banned from driving for five years.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites