Image copyright Chris Radburn Image caption Henry Bett had his original conviction quashed but was found guilty following a retrial

The son of a former Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been jailed for 42 months for killing a car driver with his tractor.

Henry Bett, 28, of Thornham, near Hunstanton, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a retrial at Cambridge Crown Court.

The jury heard his tractor hit a car driven by Rebecca Brown, 43, in 2013.

Bett, son of former PCC Stephen Bett, was jailed in 2015, but his conviction was quashed before the retrial.

Mrs Brown, a mother of four from Castle Acre, Norfolk, died when her Fiat people carrier was crushed in the head-on collision with Mr Bett's Fendt tractor on 4 December 2013.

Prosecutors said Bett was travelling in the middle of the road and failed to take sufficient steps to avoid a collision.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Rebecca Brown died in a head-on crash between her car and Bett's tractor

Mrs Brown's family sat in court as the sentence was read out.

"This is a very painful episode in their lives and for that family; life will never be the same again," Judge Sean Enright told Peterborough Crown Court, where sentencing took place.

"She was a much-loved mother, wife and daughter."

The judge said he had wanted to jail Bett for 44 months, but the law prevented him from imposing a sentence greater than the original one.

As well as the custodial sentence, Bett was banned from driving for five years.