Norwich explosion: Workers killed in 'fierce fire'

Image copyright Family via Norfolk Police Image caption Daniel Timbers (left) and Barry Joy were killed in the blast at a digger bucket factory

Two men who died in a paint-spraying booth were so badly burned they could only be identified using their dental records, an inquest has heard.

Barry Joy, 56 and Daniel Timbers, 28, died in a "fierce fire" following an explosion at digger bucket maker Harford Attachments in Norwich in 2015.

The coroner said Mr Timbers had been standing in for his father who was ill.

Post-mortem examinations said the men died as a result of the effects of fire and inhalation of fumes of combustion.

Image copyright @ashleycashfield

The inquest was told staff heard a "loud noise" at about 09:00 BST on 13 July 2015.

"Staff evacuated the premises, with some of them bravely trying to rescue Mr Timbers and Mr Joy," coroner Yvonne Blake told the Norwich inquest.

She added, "Their bodies were recovered from the booth afterwards."

Paint sprayer Mr Joy, of Spencer Street, Norwich and production operative Daniel Timbers, of Dereham Road, Norwich, were working in one of two booths bought from RAF Lyneham in Wiltshire when the base was closed down.

Kenneth Stedman, managing director of Ipswich-based Industrial Powder and Paint Services, advised Harford Attachments on the transaction.

The inquest heard the two units were "well kept for their age" and he advised the company that they would be suitable to be set up as they were on the airbase.

The coroner said the jury inquest, which is continuing, would hear evidence about training of staff, policies on site and extraction equipment on the paint-spraying booths.