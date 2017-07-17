Norfolk

Cashpoint raid leaves huge hole in Co-op at Wells-next-the-Sea

  • 17 July 2017
Hole left by thieves in Co-op
Image caption The ram raid happened in the early hours of the morning

A raid on a cashpoint machine by thieves using a JCB telehandler has left a 6ft (2m) wide hole in the side of a Co-op store.

The ram raid on Polka Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, happened between 02:50 and 03:00 GMT on Monday.

The suspects used the telehandler to remove the cash machine before loading it on to a 4x4 truck, said police.

Officers believe a dark-coloured hatchback was also used. Witnesses are asked to call Norfolk Police.

Police have cordoned off the scene and there is a hand-written note at the store saying it is closed.
Image caption There is no news on when the store will reopen
Image caption The suspects used the telehandler to remove the cash machine before loading it on to a 4x4 truck

