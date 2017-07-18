Norfolk supermarket assault: Man in critical condition

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to reports of an altercation at the supermarket on Monday evening

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault at a supermarket.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at Morrisons on Norwich Road, Wymondham, Norfolk, at 20:00 BST on Monday.

A local man in his 20s was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

Three men in their 20s to mid-40s and a woman in her late teens, all from the local area, have been arrested.

Police said no weapons were used during the assault and believe all those involved are known to each other.

The supermarket in Wymondham - about 10 miles south-west of Norwich - was closed just after midnight but was expected to reopen as normal on Tuesday morning.

The victim is being treated at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.