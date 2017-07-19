Morrisons Wymondham attack: Two charged with murder

Image caption Nick Rogers was airlifted to hospital from outside Morrisons supermarket in Wymondham

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old who was assaulted at a supermarket and later died in hospital.

Nick Rogers was airlifted to hospital from outside at Morrisons, in Wymondham, on Monday.

John Monk, 43, and his nephew Lee Monk, 19, both from Wymondham, Norfolk, have been charged with murder and affray.

A woman, 18, and two men aged 41 and 42 were also arrested, however no further action will be taken against them.

Image caption The cause of Mr Roger's death is not yet known

A post mortem examination has been held but further tests need to be carried out before a cause of death can be given.

Mr Rogers, who was also known as Nick Singh, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment at 20:00 BST on Monday, but died on Tuesday.

The suspects have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.