Morrisons Wymondham attack: Victim was 'warm and caring'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nick Rogers's family described the 26-year-old as "warm and caring"

A 26-year-old man who died after an assault at a supermarket has been described as a "warm and caring soul".

Nick Rogers was airlifted to hospital from Morrisons, in Wymondham, Norfolk, on Monday evening but later died.

John Monk, 43, and his nephew Lee Monk, 19, both from Wymondham, were charged with murder and affray.

His mum paid tribute to him saying: "Words cannot describe the overwhelming gut-wrenching sadness and anger we are all feeling at the loss of Nicholas."

"We had a strong bond and while Nick didn't always get things right, he so desperately wanted to change his life for the better," she added.

Mr Rogers's stepfather Andrew Steadman said words could not describe the "pain and heartbreak" the family was going through.

He said: "Behind the typical young lad bravado, Nick was a warm and caring soul and would always help others where and when he could.

"His loss will leave a huge void in our lives."

Image caption Police said they were called to reports of an altercation at a supermarket on Monday evening

Mr Rogers, who was also known as Nick Singh, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment at 20:00 BST on Monday, but died the next day.

His family paid tribute to members of the public, Morrisons staff and paramedics who tried to help him.

A post-mortem examination has been held but further tests need to be carried out before a cause of death can be given.

The accused men appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance on 18 August.